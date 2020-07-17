Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

SVM opened at $6.20 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.