Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,977 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Ryerson stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

