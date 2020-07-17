Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 7,482 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Retractable Technologies worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

In other Retractable Technologies news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,760 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

