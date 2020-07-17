Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PC Tel were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the first quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PC Tel by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in PC Tel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.04 on Friday. PC Tel Inc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PC Tel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Tel Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

PCTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PC Tel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

