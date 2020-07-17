Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

