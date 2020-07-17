Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

