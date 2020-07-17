Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $201,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $70.86 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

