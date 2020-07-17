Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $68,000 in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in PFSweb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,422 shares in the company, valued at $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

