Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 604.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 306,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

