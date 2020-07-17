Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.96.

Shares of BIIB opened at $282.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.71 and a 200-day moving average of $299.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.