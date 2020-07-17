Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $69,000 Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,471,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 111,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $47,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,238.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 508,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,938.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 116,049 shares of company stock worth $604,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

