Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.17 and a beta of 2.61. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

