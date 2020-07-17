Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.99

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 442889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Rollins by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,160,000 after acquiring an additional 108,013 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

