Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,588 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

ROST opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

