Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sonos were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $394,678.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,951.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,996,660 shares of company stock valued at $181,851,911. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

