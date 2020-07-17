RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RTIX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of RTIX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.14. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTIX. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $10,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,060,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 789,386 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 398,809 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

