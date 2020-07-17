salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

CRM stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,044.94, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,551 shares of company stock valued at $109,793,357 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.