Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 141807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

