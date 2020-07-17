Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

SWAV opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.82. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $54.51.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,260.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 171,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $7,516,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,870,001 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after buying an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,476 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 599,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 287.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 847,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

