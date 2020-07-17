SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.32

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 503674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 562,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

