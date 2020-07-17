Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 296.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

