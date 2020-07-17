Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Down 31%

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC)’s share price dropped 31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 3,451,854 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 930% from the average daily volume of 335,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

