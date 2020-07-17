Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) Director Purchases C$10,128.38 in Stock

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) Director Jeremie Ryan bought 405,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,978.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. Sphinx Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

