State Street Corp Acquires 112,405 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.53% of Rayonier worth $76,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Rayonier by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,254,000 after buying an additional 231,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rayonier by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 257.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

