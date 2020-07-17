State Street Corp Acquires 3,325 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Manhattan Associates worth $78,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANH stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

