State Street Corp Acquires 52,589 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $72,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.39.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

