State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.99% of EPR Properties worth $75,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

