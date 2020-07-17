State Street Corp Buys 22,660 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.43% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $77,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

