State Street Corp Buys 34,845 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.85% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $78,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

