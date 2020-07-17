State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $75,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,152,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 75,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $121,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,978 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.