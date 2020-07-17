State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.33% of GATX worth $72,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.