State Street Corp Has $75.72 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.41% of Stamps.com worth $75,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 222.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.30. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total transaction of $354,604.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $354,604.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $869,861.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $385,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,032 shares of company stock valued at $15,428,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

