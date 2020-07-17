State Street Corp Has $76.26 Million Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.30% of Proofpoint worth $76,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Proofpoint by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $641,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $574,338.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $402,326.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,092 shares of company stock worth $5,882,570 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

