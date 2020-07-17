State Street Corp Has $76.42 Million Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.52% of Popular worth $76,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Popular by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Popular by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

BPOP stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

