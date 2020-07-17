State Street Corp Has $77.36 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,611 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.88% of GDS worth $77,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -190.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

