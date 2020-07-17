State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $64.64 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

