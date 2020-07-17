State Street Corp Purchases 242,963 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,963 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.41% of Mack Cali Realty worth $74,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CLI opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

