State Street Corp Purchases 27,821 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.36% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $78,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

