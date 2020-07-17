State Street Corp Purchases 3,686 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.95% of SYNNEX worth $73,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,502 shares of company stock worth $1,504,771. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

