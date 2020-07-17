State Street Corp Purchases 9,014 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.00% of First Solar worth $76,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

First Solar stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

