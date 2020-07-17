State Street Corp Purchases 94,321 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,321 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.03% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $74,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $34,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 333,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,306,000 after acquiring an additional 160,565 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

