State Street Corp Purchases 97,746 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.68% of Integer worth $75,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Integer by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

