State Street Corp Raises Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,954 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $73,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.