State Street Corp Reduces Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

State Street Corp cut its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $74,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,025,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 188,399 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 161,727 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

