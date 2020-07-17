State Street Corp Reduces Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

State Street Corp lowered its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,325,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $76,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 38.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 77,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

FNB opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

