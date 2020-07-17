State Street Corp Sells 86,738 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,738 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.07% of Toll Brothers worth $74,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

