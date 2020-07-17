Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,986,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,898,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $584,800.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $633,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $618,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $88.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.