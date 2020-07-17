Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 6,400 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$53,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,259,148.02.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$202,510.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

