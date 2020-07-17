Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.87 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $87,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $37,387.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,116.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,626 shares of company stock worth $976,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

