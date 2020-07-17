Surevest LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $223,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,719.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,227.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

